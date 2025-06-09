Insider Sale: Director at $FIX Sells 8,000 Shares

DARCY ANDERSON, a director at $FIX, sold 8,000 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $4,054,588. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 23.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 26,535 shares of this class of $FIX stock.

$FIX Insider Trading Activity

$FIX insiders have traded $FIX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN E. LANE (PRESIDENT/CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFF.) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $6,474,874

WILLIAM III GEORGE (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $5,876,422

DARCY ANDERSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $5,349,577 .

. PABLO G. MERCADO, sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $784,980

CONSTANCE ELLEN SKIDMORE sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $452,979

VANCE W TANG sold 500 shares for an estimated $211,000

$FIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 366 institutional investors add shares of $FIX stock to their portfolio, and 365 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FIX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FIX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

