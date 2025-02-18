Insider Sale: Director at $FIBK Sells 1,335 Shares

JOHN M JR HEYNEMAN, a director at $FIBK, sold 1,335 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $43,467. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,414,886 shares of this class of $FIBK stock.

$FIBK Insider Trading Activity

$FIBK insiders have traded $FIBK stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIE A SCOTT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 60,420 shares for an estimated $2,007,497 .

. JONATHAN R SCOTT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,550 shares for an estimated $967,459 .

. JAMES R. JR SCOTT sold 6,067 shares for an estimated $209,311

JOHN M JR HEYNEMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,885 shares for an estimated $60,292.

$FIBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $FIBK stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

