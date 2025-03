Insider Sale: Director at $FFIV Sells 663 Shares

Marianne Budnik, a director at $FFIV, sold 663 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $172,514. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 21.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,416 shares of this class of $FFIV stock.

$FFIV Insider Trading Activity

$FFIV insiders have traded $FFIV stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FFIV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANCOIS LOCOH-DONOU (President, CEO & Director) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 10,850 shares for an estimated $2,986,913 .

. CHAD MICHAEL WHALEN (EVP, Worldwide Sales) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 8,554 shares for an estimated $2,222,968 .

. SCOT FRAZIER ROGERS (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,021 shares for an estimated $2,073,530 .

. THOMAS DEAN FOUNTAIN (EVP Global Services & Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,246 shares for an estimated $1,297,373 .

. MARIANNE BUDNIK has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,600 shares for an estimated $709,703 .

. FRANCIS J. PELZER (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,200 shares for an estimated $261,102 .

. ALAN HIGGINSON sold 825 shares for an estimated $197,810

LYRA AMBER SCHRAMM (Chief People Officer) sold 253 shares for an estimated $75,206

$FFIV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 297 institutional investors add shares of $FFIV stock to their portfolio, and 300 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FFIV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FFIV recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $FFIV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $240.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $310.0 on 01/29/2025

on 01/29/2025 Tal Liani from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $180.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 James Fish from Piper Sandler set a target price of $246.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Michael Ng from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $241.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 George Notter from Jefferies set a target price of $225.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI set a target price of $240.0 on 10/29/2024

