Insider Sale: Director at $FENC Sells 10,000 Shares

Rosty Raykov, a director at $FENC, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $66,600. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 76,294 shares of this class of $FENC stock.

$FENC Insider Trading Activity

$FENC insiders have traded $FENC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FENC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROSTY RAYKOV has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 29,724 shares for an estimated $178,136 .

. CHRIS A RALLIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,815 shares for an estimated $45,720.

$FENC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $FENC stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

