Insider Sale: Director at $FDP Sells 3,000 Shares

Michael J Berthelot, a director at $FDP, sold 3,000 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $90,480. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 29.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,107 shares of this class of $FDP stock.

$FDP Insider Trading Activity

$FDP insiders have traded $FDP stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J BERTHELOT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,809 shares for an estimated $217,147 .

. MOHAMMED ABBAS (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,064 shares for an estimated $154,046

MONICA VICENTE (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,532 shares for an estimated $77,023

EFFIE D SILVA (SVP, General Counsel & Secy) sold 2,124 shares for an estimated $64,612

ZIAD NABULSI (SVP, North American Operations) sold 1,725 shares for an estimated $52,474

MARY ANN CLOYD sold 1,340 shares for an estimated $45,024

$FDP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $FDP stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

