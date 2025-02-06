Insider Sale: Director at $FARO Sells 5,658 Shares

YUVAL WASSERMAN, a director at $FARO, sold 5,658 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $177,378. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 153,512 shares of this class of $FARO stock.

$FARO Insider Trading Activity

$FARO insiders have traded $FARO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FARO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YUVAL WASSERMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,630 shares for an estimated $398,276 .

. PETER JAMES LAU (President and CEO) sold 5,435 shares for an estimated $90,601

MATTHEW HORWATH (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 645 shares for an estimated $16,853

$FARO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $FARO stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

