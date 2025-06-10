Insider Sale: Director at $FA Sells 4,482 Shares

James Lindsey Clark, a director at $FA, sold 4,482 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $82,110. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 48,960 shares of this class of $FA stock.

$FA Insider Trading Activity

$FA insiders have traded $FA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOELLE M SMITH (President) sold 45,934 shares for an estimated $780,593

JAMES LINDSEY CLARK sold 4,482 shares for an estimated $82,110

STEVEN IRWIN MARKS (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $13,500

BRET T JARDINE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 285 shares for an estimated $4,569.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $FA stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.