Insider Sale: Director at $FA Sells 4,482 Shares

James Lindsey Clark, a director at $FA, sold 4,482 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $82,110. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 48,960 shares of this class of $FA stock.
$FA Insider Trading Activity
$FA insiders have traded $FA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOELLE M SMITH (President) sold 45,934 shares for an estimated $780,593
- JAMES LINDSEY CLARK sold 4,482 shares for an estimated $82,110
- STEVEN IRWIN MARKS (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $13,500
- BRET T JARDINE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 285 shares for an estimated $4,569.
$FA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $FA stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,940,155 shares (+200.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,426,783
- FMR LLC added 2,426,148 shares (+29.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,184,425
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 2,291,438 shares (+43.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,286,361
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,077,801 shares (-54.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,276,216
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,262,787 shares (+139.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,792,668
- SUNRIVER MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,128,272 shares (+49.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,897,352
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 1,116,070 shares (-31.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,725,426
