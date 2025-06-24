Insider Sale: Director at $EXTR Sells 2,027 Shares

Raj Khanna, a director at $EXTR, sold 2,027 shares of the company on 06-24-2025 for an estimated $35,339. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 231,708 shares of this class of $EXTR stock.

$EXTR Insider Trading Activity

$EXTR insiders have traded $EXTR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD MEYERCORD (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 178,625 shares for an estimated $2,615,448 .

. KATAYOUN MOTIEY (Chief Legal Admin Sust Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 71,800 shares for an estimated $1,154,630 .

. RAJ KHANNA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $172,503.

$EXTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of $EXTR stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

