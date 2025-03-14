Insider Sale: Director at $EXR Sells 672 Shares

Joseph J Bonner, a director at $EXR, sold 672 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $100,195. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,557 shares of this class of $EXR stock.

$EXR Insider Trading Activity

$EXR insiders have traded $EXR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH D MARGOLIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,448,975 .

. KENNETH M. WOOLLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,647 shares for an estimated $1,178,047 .

. DIANE OLMSTEAD sold 3,081 shares for an estimated $507,009

WILLIAM N SPRINGER (EVP, Chief S & P Officer) sold 1,220 shares for an estimated $186,245

JOSEPH J BONNER sold 672 shares for an estimated $100,195

ZACHARY T DICKENS (EVP, Chief Investment Officer) sold 80 shares for an estimated $12,212

$EXR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 336 institutional investors add shares of $EXR stock to their portfolio, and 394 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EXR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025

$EXR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EXR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EXR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $175.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jonathan Petersen from Jefferies set a target price of $175.0 on 01/01/2025

on 01/01/2025 Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $175.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI set a target price of $170.0 on 09/16/2024

