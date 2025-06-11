Insider Sale: Director at $EXPI Sells 10,000 Shares

RANDALL D MILES, a director at $EXPI, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $91,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 537,190 shares of this class of $EXPI stock.

$EXPI Insider Trading Activity

$EXPI insiders have traded $EXPI stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLENN DARREL SANFORD (CEO and Chairman of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 561,630 shares for an estimated $5,812,036 .

. RANDALL D MILES sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $91,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EXPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $EXPI stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.