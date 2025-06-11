Insider Sale: Director at $EXPI Sells 10,000 Shares

RANDALL D MILES, a director at $EXPI, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $91,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 537,190 shares of this class of $EXPI stock.
$EXPI Insider Trading Activity
$EXPI insiders have traded $EXPI stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GLENN DARREL SANFORD (CEO and Chairman of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 561,630 shares for an estimated $5,812,036.
- RANDALL D MILES sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $91,500
$EXPI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $EXPI stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 4,206,528 shares (-79.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,139,843
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,280,611 shares (+207.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,524,375
- COPELAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 708,373 shares (-18.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,927,887
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 651,750 shares (+281.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,374,115
- INTEGRATED ADVISORS NETWORK LLC removed 564,938 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,502,436
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 506,121 shares (+126.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,949,863
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 383,982 shares (+1335.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,755,343
