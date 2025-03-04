Insider Sale: Director at $EXPE Sells 1 Shares

DARA KHOSROWSHAHI, a director at $EXPE, sold 1 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $199. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 158,504 shares of this class of $EXPE stock.

$EXPE Insider Trading Activity

$EXPE insiders have traded $EXPE stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DARA KHOSROWSHAHI has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $11,931,198 .

. ARIANE GORIN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 57,244 shares for an estimated $10,368,989 .

. ROBERT J DZIELAK (Chief Legal Officer & Sec'y) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,405 shares for an estimated $3,031,312 .

. LANCE A SOLIDAY (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,727 shares for an estimated $1,409,129.

$EXPE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 403 institutional investors add shares of $EXPE stock to their portfolio, and 446 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

