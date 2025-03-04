News & Insights

Stocks
EXPE

Insider Sale: Director at $EXPE Sells 1 Shares

March 04, 2025 — 04:48 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

DARA KHOSROWSHAHI, a director at $EXPE, sold 1 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $199. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 158,504 shares of this class of $EXPE stock.

$EXPE Insider Trading Activity

$EXPE insiders have traded $EXPE stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DARA KHOSROWSHAHI has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $11,931,198.
  • ARIANE GORIN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 57,244 shares for an estimated $10,368,989.
  • ROBERT J DZIELAK (Chief Legal Officer & Sec'y) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,405 shares for an estimated $3,031,312.
  • LANCE A SOLIDAY (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,727 shares for an estimated $1,409,129.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EXPE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 403 institutional investors add shares of $EXPE stock to their portfolio, and 446 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

EXPE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.