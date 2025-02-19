Insider Sale: Director at $EXEL Sells 8,354 Shares

Mary C Beckerle, a director at $EXEL, sold 8,354 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $291,303. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 34,262 shares of this class of $EXEL stock.

$EXEL Insider Trading Activity

$EXEL insiders have traded $EXEL stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY HESSEKIEL (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 180,000 shares for an estimated $5,791,750 .

. DANA AFTAB (CSO/EVP Disc & Trans Research) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 98,148 shares for an estimated $3,430,996 .

. PATRICK J. HALEY (EVP, Commercial) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 51,588 shares for an estimated $1,781,522 .

. GEORGE POSTE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,874 shares for an estimated $1,571,462 .

. MARIA C FREIRE sold 44,114 shares for an estimated $1,541,343

MARY C BECKERLE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,210 shares for an estimated $425,878 .

. SUE GAIL ECKHARDT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,568 shares for an estimated $405,111.

$EXEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 272 institutional investors add shares of $EXEL stock to their portfolio, and 237 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

