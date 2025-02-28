Insider Sale: Director at $EXEL Sells 19,294 Shares

Julie Smith, a director at $EXEL, sold 19,294 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $725,840. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 64.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,778 shares of this class of $EXEL stock.

$EXEL Insider Trading Activity

$EXEL insiders have traded $EXEL stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY HESSEKIEL (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 160,000 shares for an estimated $5,275,950 .

. DANA AFTAB (CSO/EVP Disc & Trans Research) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 125,135 shares for an estimated $4,422,769 .

. PATRICK J. HALEY (EVP, Commercial) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 104,224 shares for an estimated $3,728,001 .

. JULIE SMITH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 73,808 shares for an estimated $2,804,459 .

. GEORGE POSTE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,874 shares for an estimated $1,571,462 .

. MARIA C FREIRE sold 44,114 shares for an estimated $1,541,343

CHRISTOPHER J. SENNER (EVP and CFO) sold 29,314 shares for an estimated $1,059,407

BOB OLIVER sold 18,647 shares for an estimated $694,600

MARY C BECKERLE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,210 shares for an estimated $425,878 .

. SUE GAIL ECKHARDT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,568 shares for an estimated $405,111 .

. JACK L WYSZOMIERSKI sold 8,768 shares for an estimated $331,430

$EXEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 273 institutional investors add shares of $EXEL stock to their portfolio, and 238 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

