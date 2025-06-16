Insider Sale: Director at $EXAS Sells 3,207 Shares

Katherine S Zanotti, a director at $EXAS, sold 3,207 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $170,612. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 72,759 shares of this class of $EXAS stock.

$EXAS Insider Trading Activity

$EXAS insiders have traded $EXAS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXAS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHERINE S ZANOTTI sold 3,207 shares for an estimated $170,612

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EXAS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of $EXAS stock to their portfolio, and 373 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$EXAS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXAS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/28/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EXAS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EXAS forecast page.

$EXAS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EXAS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EXAS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Subbu Nambi from Guggenheim set a target price of $60.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI set a target price of $70.0 on 01/02/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.