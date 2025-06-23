Insider Sale: Director at $EVTC Sells 2,243 Shares

Aldo J. Polak, a director at $EVTC, sold 2,243 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $80,118. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,946 shares of this class of $EVTC stock.
$EVTC Insider Trading Activity
$EVTC insiders have traded $EVTC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MORGAN M SCHUESSLER (President & CEO) sold 80,000 shares for an estimated $2,996,376
- MIGUEL VIZCARRONDO (Executive Vice President) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,457,420
- DIEGO VIGLIANCO (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,193 shares for an estimated $969,720.
- LUIS A RODRIGUEZ-GONZALEZ (General Counsel & EVP) sold 18,898 shares for an estimated $674,465
- PAOLA PEREZ-SURILLO (Executive Vice President) sold 14,585 shares for an estimated $541,829
- DANIEL BRIGNARDELLO (Executive Vice President) sold 7,641 shares for an estimated $279,688
- IVAN PAGAN sold 6,852 shares for an estimated $251,124
- ALDO J. POLAK sold 2,243 shares for an estimated $80,118
- KARLA CRUZ (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $73,546
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$EVTC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $EVTC stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 766,910 shares (-85.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,199,280
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 504,370 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,545,684
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 302,254 shares (+53.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,113,879
- STATE STREET CORP removed 162,947 shares (-6.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,991,561
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 142,540 shares (-2.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,241,195
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 141,832 shares (-1.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,215,162
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 130,031 shares (+49.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,781,239
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.