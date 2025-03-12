Insider Sale: Director at $EVRI Sells 7,332 Shares

GEOFFREY P JUDGE, a director at $EVRI, sold 7,332 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $100,668. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 84,240 shares of this class of $EVRI stock.
$EVRI Insider Trading Activity
$EVRI insiders have traded $EVRI stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL D RUMBOLZ (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $673,500.
- DARREN SIMMONS (EVP, FinTech Business Leader) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $673,000.
- RANDY L TAYLOR (President & CEO) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $672,000
- MARK F. LABAY (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $669,000.
- DAVID LUCCHESE (EVP, Sales and Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 45,476 shares for an estimated $613,016.
- LINSTER W FOX sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $539,200
- GEOFFREY P JUDGE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,332 shares for an estimated $368,588.
$EVRI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $EVRI stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 3,868,948 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $50,837,976
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 2,785,753 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $36,604,794
- DG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 899,479 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,151,961
- HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 830,470 shares (+147.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,219,649
- ABSOLUTE GESTAO DE INVESTIMENTOS LTDA. removed 718,001 shares (-58.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,700,193
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 702,765 shares (-40.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,494,355
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 682,013 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,961,650
