EVRI

Insider Sale: Director at $EVRI Sells 7,332 Shares

March 12, 2025 — 07:15 pm EDT

GEOFFREY P JUDGE, a director at $EVRI, sold 7,332 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $100,668. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 84,240 shares of this class of $EVRI stock.

$EVRI Insider Trading Activity

$EVRI insiders have traded $EVRI stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL D RUMBOLZ (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $673,500.
  • DARREN SIMMONS (EVP, FinTech Business Leader) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $673,000.
  • RANDY L TAYLOR (President & CEO) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $672,000
  • MARK F. LABAY (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $669,000.
  • DAVID LUCCHESE (EVP, Sales and Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 45,476 shares for an estimated $613,016.
  • LINSTER W FOX sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $539,200
  • GEOFFREY P JUDGE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,332 shares for an estimated $368,588.

$EVRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $EVRI stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

