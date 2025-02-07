News & Insights

Insider Sale: Director at $ESQ Sells 1,427 Shares

February 07, 2025 — 11:30 am EST

Richard T Powers, a director at $ESQ, sold 1,427 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $124,134. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 58,997 shares of this class of $ESQ stock.

$ESQ Insider Trading Activity

$ESQ insiders have traded $ESQ stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SELIG ZISES has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 13,000 shares for an estimated $1,000,341.
  • JOSEPH MELOHN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $237,441.
  • RICHARD T POWERS sold 1,427 shares for an estimated $124,134
  • RENA NIGAM purchased 640 shares for an estimated $49,600

$ESQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $ESQ stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

