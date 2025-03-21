Insider Sale: Director at $ESI Sells 1,609,100 Shares

MARTIN E FRANKLIN, a director at $ESI, sold 1,609,100 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $41,997,510. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 23.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,280,413 shares of this class of $ESI stock.

$ESI Insider Trading Activity

$ESI insiders have traded $ESI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN E FRANKLIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $52,200,000.

$ESI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 209 institutional investors add shares of $ESI stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ESI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ESI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024

$ESI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ESI recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ESI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $30.0 on 01/27/2025

on 01/27/2025 Bhavesh Lodaya from BMO Capital set a target price of $32.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Duffy Fischer from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $30.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Kyle Menges from Citigroup set a target price of $90.0 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $24.0 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 Michael Harrison from Seaport Global set a target price of $33.0 on 10/14/2024

