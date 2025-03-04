Insider Sale: Director at $ESAB Sells 2,127 Shares

News & Insights

Rajiv Vinnakota, a director at $ESAB, sold 2,127 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $262,450. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 20.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,026 shares of this class of $ESAB stock.

$ESAB Insider Trading Activity

$ESAB insiders have traded $ESAB stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SHYAM KAMBEYANDA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 59,120 shares for an estimated $7,269,425.
  • KEVIN J JOHNSON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,044 shares for an estimated $630,500
  • RHONDA L JORDAN sold 4,254 shares for an estimated $531,876
  • RAJIV VINNAKOTA sold 2,127 shares for an estimated $262,450

$ESAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $ESAB stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • NORGES BANK added 677,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,199,380
  • TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 428,770 shares (+104.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,426,673
  • FMR LLC removed 400,284 shares (-18.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,010,062
  • INVESCO LTD. added 318,018 shares (+17.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,143,078
  • COOKE & BIELER LP removed 315,854 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,883,528
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 302,453 shares (+15.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,276,212
  • T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 281,233 shares (-3.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,731,086

