Insider Sale: Director at $ESAB Sells 2,127 Shares

Rajiv Vinnakota, a director at $ESAB, sold 2,127 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $262,450. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 20.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,026 shares of this class of $ESAB stock.

$ESAB Insider Trading Activity

$ESAB insiders have traded $ESAB stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHYAM KAMBEYANDA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 59,120 shares for an estimated $7,269,425 .

. KEVIN J JOHNSON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,044 shares for an estimated $630,500

RHONDA L JORDAN sold 4,254 shares for an estimated $531,876

RAJIV VINNAKOTA sold 2,127 shares for an estimated $262,450

$ESAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $ESAB stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

