Insider Sale: Director at $ESAB Sells 1,500 Shares

Rhonda L Jordan, a director at $ESAB, sold 1,500 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $189,630. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $ESAB stock.
$ESAB Insider Trading Activity
$ESAB insiders have traded $ESAB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAJIV VINNAKOTA sold 2,127 shares for an estimated $262,450
- DIDIER P TEIRLINCK sold 1,611 shares for an estimated $198,926
- RHONDA L JORDAN sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $189,630
- OLIVIER BIEBUYCK (President, Fab Tech) sold 1,417 shares for an estimated $185,839
$ESAB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $ESAB stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 979,119 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,067,363
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 882,577 shares (-9.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $102,820,220
- NORGES BANK added 677,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,199,380
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 570,895 shares (+42.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,509,267
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 443,574 shares (+101.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,676,371
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 312,574 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,414,871
- INTERVAL PARTNERS, LP added 264,111 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,768,931
$ESAB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ESAB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025
$ESAB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ESAB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ESAB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $145.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mircea Dobre from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $143.0 on 05/02/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $147.0 on 04/01/2025
