Insider Sale: Director at $ESAB Sells 1,500 Shares

Rhonda L Jordan, a director at $ESAB, sold 1,500 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $189,630. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $ESAB stock.

$ESAB Insider Trading Activity

$ESAB insiders have traded $ESAB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAJIV VINNAKOTA sold 2,127 shares for an estimated $262,450

DIDIER P TEIRLINCK sold 1,611 shares for an estimated $198,926

RHONDA L JORDAN sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $189,630

OLIVIER BIEBUYCK (President, Fab Tech) sold 1,417 shares for an estimated $185,839

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ESAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $ESAB stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ESAB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ESAB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ESAB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ESAB forecast page.

$ESAB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ESAB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ESAB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $145.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mircea Dobre from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $143.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $147.0 on 04/01/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.