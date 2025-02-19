Insider Sale: Director at $EQIX Sells 125 Shares

CHRISTOPHER B PAISLEY, a director at $EQIX, sold 125 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $114,026. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 17,669 shares of this class of $EQIX stock.

$EQIX Insider Trading Activity

$EQIX insiders have traded $EQIX stock on the open market 152 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 152 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES J MEYERS has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 16,263 shares for an estimated $14,308,550 .

. KEITH D TAYLOR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 6,184 shares for an estimated $5,597,838 .

. BRANDI GALVIN MORANDI (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 5,653 shares for an estimated $5,087,392 .

. ADAIRE FOX-MARTIN (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 4,335 shares for an estimated $4,097,232 .

. RAOUF ABDEL (EVP, Global Operations) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 2,353 shares for an estimated $2,146,717 .

. SCOTT CRENSHAW (EVP, GM Digital Services) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 1,787 shares for an estimated $1,463,860 .

. JONATHAN LIN (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 1,421 shares for an estimated $1,276,482 .

. KURT PLETCHER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 673 shares for an estimated $622,830 .

. MICHAEL EARL CAMPBELL (Chief Sales Officer) sold 600 shares for an estimated $490,036

MEREDITH WILLIAMSON (Chief Customer & Rev Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 576 shares for an estimated $474,735 .

. SIMON MILLER (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 569 shares for an estimated $467,096 .

. CHRISTOPHER B PAISLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 225 shares for an estimated $203,126.

$EQIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 546 institutional investors add shares of $EQIX stock to their portfolio, and 548 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

