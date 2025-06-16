Insider Sale: Director at $EPR Sells 3,796 Shares

Robin Peppe Sterneck, a director at $EPR, sold 3,796 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $215,347. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $EPR stock.

$EPR Insider Trading Activity

$EPR insiders have traded $EPR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK ALAN PETERSON (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 13,700 shares for an estimated $709,288

ROBIN PEPPE STERNECK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,602 shares for an estimated $420,768 .

. GWENDOLYN MARY JOHNSON (SVP - Asset Management) sold 3,900 shares for an estimated $210,679

TONYA L. MATER (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,120 shares for an estimated $161,928

BRIAN ANDREW MORIARTY (SVP - Corporate Communications) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $129,975

$EPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 237 institutional investors add shares of $EPR stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EPR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EPR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.