Insider Sale: Director at $ENSG Sells 450 Shares

Ann Scott Blouin, a director at $ENSG, sold 450 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $57,627. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 21,252 shares of this class of $ENSG stock.

$ENSG Insider Trading Activity

$ENSG insiders have traded $ENSG stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER R. CHRISTENSEN (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,086 shares for an estimated $5,805,073 .

. BARRY PORT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,118 shares for an estimated $1,660,200 .

. DAREN SHAW has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $574,058 .

. BARRY M SMITH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,400 shares for an estimated $190,337 .

. SWATI BARGOTRA ABBOTT sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $152,450

ANN SCOTT BLOUIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 825 shares for an estimated $115,868.

$ENSG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of $ENSG stock to their portfolio, and 226 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

