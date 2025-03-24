Insider Sale: Director at $emyb Sells 10,230 Shares

John C Pittman, a director at $emyb, sold 10,230 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $161,020. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 353,631 shares of this class of $emyb stock.

$emyb Insider Trading Activity

$emyb insiders have traded $emyb stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $emyb stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN C PITTMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,249 shares for an estimated $326,333 .

. DAVID M JR LOBACH (Chairman, President and CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 3,075 shares for an estimated $50,737 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PATTI GATES SMITH sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $49,500

JOHN T YURCONIC purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $33,000

DIANE MARIA CUNNINGHAM (Senior Executive Vice Presiden) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $33,000

FRANK III BANKO purchased 1,546 shares for an estimated $25,515

BERNARD M LESAVOY has made 2 purchases buying 1,250 shares for an estimated $20,633 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL B MACY (EVP, CLO Business Banking) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $16,500

LYNNE MARIE NEEL (Sr. Executive Vice President) purchased 759 shares for an estimated $12,523

