Insider Sale: Director at $EMBC Sells 3,100 Shares

Milton Mayo Morris, a director at $EMBC, sold 3,100 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $50,782. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 36,133 shares of this class of $EMBC stock.

$EMBC Insider Trading Activity

$EMBC insiders have traded $EMBC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EMBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MILTON MAYO MORRIS sold 3,100 shares for an estimated $50,782

$EMBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $EMBC stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

