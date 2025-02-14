Insider Sale: Director at $EMBC Sells 3,100 Shares

Milton Mayo Morris, a director at $EMBC, sold 3,100 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $50,782. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 36,133 shares of this class of $EMBC stock.
$EMBC Insider Trading Activity
$EMBC insiders have traded $EMBC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EMBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MILTON MAYO MORRIS sold 3,100 shares for an estimated $50,782
$EMBC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $EMBC stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,085,529 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,305,958
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,037,109 shares (-30.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,623,236
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 739,461 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,269,869
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 438,924 shares (-62.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,188,828
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 284,246 shares (-77.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,869,679
- CRAWFORD INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC added 279,558 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,941,767
- MORGAN STANLEY added 265,249 shares (+33.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,740,010
