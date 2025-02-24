Insider Sale: Director at $ELMD Sells 1,947 Shares

Andrew Summers, a director at $ELMD, sold 1,947 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $58,032. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 282,993 shares of this class of $ELMD stock.

$ELMD Insider Trading Activity

$ELMD insiders have traded $ELMD stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHLEEN SKARVAN has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 226,583 shares for an estimated $6,535,631 .

. ANDREW SUMMERS has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 214,509 shares for an estimated $6,149,584.

$ELMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $ELMD stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

