Insider Sale: Director at $EGHT Sells 6,644 Shares

Andrew F. Burton, a director at $EGHT, sold 6,644 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $12,308. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 126,665 shares of this class of $EGHT stock.

$EGHT Insider Trading Activity

$EGHT insiders have traded $EGHT stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EGHT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL LLC SYLEBRA has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 607,653 shares for an estimated $1,224,796 .

. LAURENCE DENNY (Chief Legal Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $30,000

ANDREW F. BURTON sold 6,644 shares for an estimated $12,308

KEVIN KRAUS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $11,607.

$EGHT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $EGHT stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EGHT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EGHT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

