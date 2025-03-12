News & Insights

EBS

Insider Sale: Director at $EBS Sells 35,000 Shares

March 12, 2025 — 06:16 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Neal Franklin Fowler, a director at $EBS, sold 35,000 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $204,050. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 25.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 101,100 shares of this class of $EBS stock.

$EBS Insider Trading Activity

$EBS insiders have traded $EBS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DONALD W DEGOLYER sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $272,750
  • NEAL FRANKLIN FOWLER sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $204,050
  • MARVIN L WHITE sold 14,287 shares for an estimated $171,015
  • KATHRYN C ZOON sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $57,300

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $EBS stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$EBS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EBS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

