Insider Sale: Director at $EBS Sells 35,000 Shares

Neal Franklin Fowler, a director at $EBS, sold 35,000 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $204,050. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 25.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 101,100 shares of this class of $EBS stock.

$EBS Insider Trading Activity

$EBS insiders have traded $EBS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONALD W DEGOLYER sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $272,750

NEAL FRANKLIN FOWLER sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $204,050

MARVIN L WHITE sold 14,287 shares for an estimated $171,015

KATHRYN C ZOON sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $57,300

$EBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $EBS stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EBS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EBS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE STEVE COHEN sold up to $15,000 on 12/11.

