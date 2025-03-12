Insider Sale: Director at $EBS Sells 35,000 Shares

Neal Franklin Fowler, a director at $EBS, sold 35,000 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $204,050. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 25.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 101,100 shares of this class of $EBS stock.
$EBS Insider Trading Activity
$EBS insiders have traded $EBS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DONALD W DEGOLYER sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $272,750
- NEAL FRANKLIN FOWLER sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $204,050
- MARVIN L WHITE sold 14,287 shares for an estimated $171,015
- KATHRYN C ZOON sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $57,300
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$EBS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $EBS stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,165,943 shares (-46.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,146,415
- OAK HILL ADVISORS LP added 1,113,338 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,643,511
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 934,497 shares (-42.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,933,791
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 671,947 shares (+83.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,423,813
- INVESCO LTD. added 638,995 shares (+70.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,108,792
- CARRONADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 550,597 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,597,484
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 521,224 shares (+116.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,982,901
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$EBS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $EBS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE STEVE COHEN sold up to $15,000 on 12/11.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.