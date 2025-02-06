News & Insights

Stocks
EBMT

Insider Sale: Director at $EBMT Sells 10,000 Shares

February 06, 2025 — 04:16 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Kenneth M Walsh, a director at $EBMT, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $151,054. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 126,033 shares of this class of $EBMT stock.

$EBMT Insider Trading Activity

$EBMT insiders have traded $EBMT stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KENNETH M WALSH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,705 shares for an estimated $261,274.
  • PETER JOSEPH JOHNSON has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $226,894.
  • THOMAS J MCCARVEL sold 1,090 shares for an estimated $18,530

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EBMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $EBMT stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

EBMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.