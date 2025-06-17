Insider Sale: Director at $DXCM Sells 2,618 Shares

NICHOLAS AUGUSTINOS, a director at $DXCM, sold 2,618 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $213,864. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 37,083 shares of this class of $DXCM stock.

$DXCM Insider Trading Activity

$DXCM insiders have traded $DXCM stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DXCM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN R SAYER (Chairman, CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 65,857 shares for an estimated $5,186,579 .

. MICHAEL JON BROWN (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,000 shares for an estimated $1,757,790 .

. JEREME M SYLVAIN (EVP, Chief Financal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 21,091 shares for an estimated $1,543,112 .

. SADIE STERN (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,453 shares for an estimated $1,494,797 .

. JACOB STEVEN LEACH (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,710 shares for an estimated $1,219,602 .

. NICHOLAS AUGUSTINOS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,290 shares for an estimated $517,906 .

. MATTHEW VINCENT DOLAN (EVP, Strategy & Corporate Dev) sold 1,183 shares for an estimated $102,819

BRIDGETTE P HELLER sold 352 shares for an estimated $24,756

$DXCM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 480 institutional investors add shares of $DXCM stock to their portfolio, and 504 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DXCM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DXCM stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DXCM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN sold up to $100,000 on 12/31.

$DXCM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DXCM in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/08/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

