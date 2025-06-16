Insider Sale: Director at $DUOL Sells 895 Shares

James H Shelton, a director at $DUOL, sold 895 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $426,777. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,253 shares of this class of $DUOL stock.

$DUOL Insider Trading Activity

$DUOL insiders have traded $DUOL stock on the open market 291 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 291 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEVERIN HACKER (Chief Tech Officer, Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 148 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $45,737,340 .

. AHN LUIS VON (President & CEO, Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 131,396 shares for an estimated $45,563,046 .

. MATTHEW SKARUPPA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 37,466 shares for an estimated $14,602,141 .

. ROBERT MEESE (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 23,258 shares for an estimated $8,786,926 .

. NATALIE GLANCE (Chief Engineering Officer) has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 21,475 shares for an estimated $8,236,905 .

. JAMES H SHELTON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,895 shares for an estimated $6,440,382 .

. STEPHEN C. CHEN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,956 shares for an estimated $2,954,931 .

. GILLIAN MUNSON sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,550,000

$DUOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 273 institutional investors add shares of $DUOL stock to their portfolio, and 245 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DUOL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DUOL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

$DUOL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DUOL recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $DUOL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $410.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Feather from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $515.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Nat Schindler from Scotiabank set a target price of $470.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Ross Sandler from Piper Sandler set a target price of $375.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $410.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $400.0 on 03/18/2025

