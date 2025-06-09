Insider Sale: Director at $DSP Sells 5,062 Shares

MAX O VALDES, a director at $DSP, sold 5,062 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $70,186. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 26,429 shares of this class of $DSP stock.

$DSP Insider Trading Activity

$DSP insiders have traded $DSP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LARRY MADDEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,568 shares for an estimated $598,229 .

. MAX O VALDES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,900 shares for an estimated $139,297.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DSP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $DSP stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.