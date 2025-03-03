Insider Sale: Director at $DRVN Sells 4,242 Shares

Catherine Ann Halligan, a director at $DRVN, sold 4,242 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $73,895. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 17,791 shares of this class of $DRVN stock.

$DRVN Insider Trading Activity

$DRVN insiders have traded $DRVN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CATHERINE ANN HALLIGAN sold 4,242 shares for an estimated $73,895

$DRVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $DRVN stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

