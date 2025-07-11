Insider Sale: Director at $DOCS Sells 5,000 Shares

Regina M. Benjamin, a director at $DOCS, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 07-11-2025 for an estimated $300,200. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 23.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 16,618 shares of this class of $DOCS stock.
$DOCS Insider Trading Activity
$DOCS insiders have traded $DOCS stock on the open market 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOCS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY TANGNEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 1,003,891 shares for an estimated $75,693,685.
- ANNA BRYSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 190,000 shares for an estimated $12,800,025.
- REGINA M. BENJAMIN has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $3,946,082.
- TIMOTHY S CABRAL has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $2,258,294.
- KIRA SCHERER WAMPLER has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $919,744.
- WATKIN PHOEBE L. YANG sold 2,889 shares for an estimated $217,209
$DOCS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 287 institutional investors add shares of $DOCS stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 3,874,895 shares (+41.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $224,860,156
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 2,889,675 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $167,687,840
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,076,304 shares (+17.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,487,921
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,641,466 shares (-26.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $95,254,271
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 1,213,100 shares (+65.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,396,193
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 1,132,208 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,702,030
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,129,520 shares (-36.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,546,045
$DOCS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DOCS in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
- Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/07/2025
$DOCS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DOCS recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $DOCS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Elizabeth Anderson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $70.0 on 07/09/2025
- Allen Lutz from B of A Securities set a target price of $62.0 on 06/25/2025
- David Larsen from BTIG set a target price of $80.0 on 06/02/2025
- Anne Samuel from JP Morgan set a target price of $60.0 on 05/27/2025
- David Roman from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $50.0 on 05/21/2025
- Vikram Kesavabhotla from Baird set a target price of $65.0 on 05/20/2025
- Steven Valiquette from Mizuho set a target price of $60.0 on 05/16/2025
