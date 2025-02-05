Insider Sale: Director at $DOCS Sells 1,200 Shares

Timothy S Cabral, a director at $DOCS, sold 1,200 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $70,083. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,360 shares of this class of $DOCS stock.

$DOCS Insider Trading Activity

$DOCS insiders have traded $DOCS stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOCS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANNA BRYSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 160,000 shares for an estimated $7,970,135 .

. TIMOTHY S CABRAL has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 75,544 shares for an estimated $3,184,528 .

. KIRA SCHERER WAMPLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $195,675.

$DOCS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $DOCS stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

