Insider Sale: Director at $DLR Sells 175 Shares

Mark R Patterson, a director at $DLR, sold 175 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $30,887. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,522 shares of this class of $DLR stock.

$DLR Insider Trading Activity

$DLR insiders have traded $DLR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATT MERCIER (CFO) sold 2,518 shares for an estimated $471,873

MARK R PATTERSON sold 175 shares for an estimated $30,887

$DLR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 622 institutional investors add shares of $DLR stock to their portfolio, and 582 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DLR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DLR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 03/17 and 0 sales.

$DLR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DLR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025

