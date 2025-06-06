Insider Sale: Director at $DLR Sells 175 Shares

Mark R Patterson, a director at $DLR, sold 175 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $30,887. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,522 shares of this class of $DLR stock.
$DLR Insider Trading Activity
$DLR insiders have traded $DLR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATT MERCIER (CFO) sold 2,518 shares for an estimated $471,873
- MARK R PATTERSON sold 175 shares for an estimated $30,887
$DLR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 622 institutional investors add shares of $DLR stock to their portfolio, and 582 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK added 3,300,441 shares (+17.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $585,267,202
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 2,760,286 shares (+63.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $395,521,380
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,977,630 shares (-19.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $283,374,602
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,268,599 shares (+3.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $181,777,550
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 925,674 shares (+1.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $132,639,827
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA added 918,549 shares (+41.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,618,886
- RESOLUTION CAPITAL LTD removed 908,787 shares (-27.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $130,220,089
$DLR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DLR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 03/17 and 0 sales.
$DLR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DLR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025
