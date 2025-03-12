Insider Sale: Director at $DJT Sells 10,000 Shares

Eric Swider, a director at $DJT, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $198,600. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 25.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 28,989 shares of this class of $DJT stock.

$DJT Insider Trading Activity

$DJT insiders have traded $DJT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DJT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILLIP JUHAN (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 405,059 shares for an estimated $12,349,701 .

. ERIC SWIDER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 151,183 shares for an estimated $4,140,896 .

. SCOTT GLABE (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 15,917 shares for an estimated $512,368

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DJT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of $DJT stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DJT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DJT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DJT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MORGAN MCGARVEY has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/06 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 11/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.