Insider Sale: Director at $DHX Sells 10,000 Shares

Kathleen M. Swann, a director at $DHX, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $29,600. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 118,113 shares of this class of $DHX stock.

$DHX Insider Trading Activity

$DHX insiders have traded $DHX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EVAN LESSER (President of ClearanceJobs) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,500 shares for an estimated $33,355 .

. KATHLEEN M. SWANN sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $29,600

$DHX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $DHX stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

