Insider Sale: Director at $DHX Sells 10,000 Shares

Kathleen M. Swann, a director at $DHX, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $29,600. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 118,113 shares of this class of $DHX stock.
$DHX Insider Trading Activity
$DHX insiders have traded $DHX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EVAN LESSER (President of ClearanceJobs) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,500 shares for an estimated $33,355.
- KATHLEEN M. SWANN sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $29,600
$DHX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $DHX stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TIETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,441,485 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,492,332
- 22NW, LP added 535,153 shares (+25.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $984,681
- PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 525,744 shares (-25.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $967,368
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 366,489 shares (-15.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $648,685
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 310,189 shares (+15.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $570,747
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 308,128 shares (-80.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $566,955
- PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 280,699 shares (+9.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $496,837
