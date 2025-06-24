Insider Sale: Director at $DHI Sells 2,150 Shares

MICHAEL R BUCHANAN, a director at $DHI, sold 2,150 shares of the company on 06-24-2025 for an estimated $274,552. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 49.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,193 shares of this class of $DHI stock.

$DHI Insider Trading Activity

$DHI insiders have traded $DHI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$DHI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 524 institutional investors add shares of $DHI stock to their portfolio, and 719 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DHI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DHI stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/21, 01/16 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/19, 02/13.

on 04/21, 01/16 and 2 sales worth up to on 03/19, 02/13. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

$DHI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DHI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 01/10/2025

$DHI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DHI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $DHI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $125.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $105.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Carl Reichardt from BTIG set a target price of $150.0 on 04/16/2025

