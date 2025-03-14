Insider Sale: Director at $DFH Sells 37,028 Shares

William Radford II Lovett, a director at $DFH, sold 37,028 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $908,667. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,503,931 shares of this class of $DFH stock.

$DFH Insider Trading Activity

$DFH insiders have traded $DFH stock on the open market 58 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 58 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DFH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK O. ZALUPSKI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 567,043 shares for an estimated $17,820,120 .

. WILLIAM RADFORD II LOVETT has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 336,012 shares for an estimated $10,996,605 .

. LORENA ANABEL RAMSAY (Senior VP and CFO) sold 1,029 shares for an estimated $25,200

$DFH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $DFH stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

