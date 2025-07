Insider Sale: Director at $DELL Sells 31 Shares

V (GP), L.L.C. SLTA, a director at $DELL, sold 31 shares of the company on 07-16-2025 for an estimated $3,883. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $DELL stock.

$DELL Insider Trading Activity

$DELL insiders have traded $DELL stock on the open market 167 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 167 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DELL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL S DELL (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,000,000 shares for an estimated $1,222,700,000

IV (GP), L.L.C. SLTA has made 0 purchases and 75 sales selling 2,702,001 shares for an estimated $325,736,966 .

. V (GP), L.L.C. SLTA has made 0 purchases and 75 sales selling 2,702,001 shares for an estimated $325,736,966 .

. WILLIAM F SCANNELL (Pres., Glob. Sales & Cust. Ops) sold 91,230 shares for an estimated $10,803,456

RICHARD J ROTHBERG (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 70,165 shares for an estimated $7,635,355

JANE TUNNELL (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 28,877 shares for an estimated $3,232,780

BRUNILDA RIOS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 19,926 shares for an estimated $2,243,672 .

. LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. SILVER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,681 shares for an estimated $1,285,282 .

. YVONNE MCGILL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $886,376 .

. RADAKOVICH LYNN VOJVODICH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,350 shares for an estimated $522,000.

$DELL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 693 institutional investors add shares of $DELL stock to their portfolio, and 565 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DELL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DELL stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DELL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$DELL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DELL in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/30/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/30/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/19/2025

$DELL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DELL recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $DELL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $142.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Asiya Merchant from Citigroup set a target price of $135.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $123.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $125.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 David Vogt from UBS set a target price of $145.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Simon Leopold from Raymond James set a target price of $150.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $140.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $126.0 on 05/21/2025

