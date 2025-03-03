Insider Sale: Director at $DECK Sells 4,824 Shares

David Powers, a director at $DECK, sold 4,824 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $668,124. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 256,553 shares of this class of $DECK stock.
$DECK Insider Trading Activity
$DECK insiders have traded $DECK stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DECK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID POWERS has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 60,912 shares for an estimated $12,978,087.
- CAROTI STEFANO (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,274 shares for an estimated $5,609,795.
- THOMAS GARCIA (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $3,155,040
- STEVEN J. FASCHING (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $3,073,380.
- BONITA C. STEWART has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,500 shares for an estimated $2,417,706.
- MARCO ELLERKER (President, Global Marketplace) sold 5,667 shares for an estimated $992,858
- ANNE SPANGENBERG (President, Fashion Lifestyle) sold 3,882 shares for an estimated $723,721
- ANGELA OGBECHIE (Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold 1,278 shares for an estimated $208,616
- MAHA SALEH IBRAHIM has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 350 shares for an estimated $103,492.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$DECK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 432 institutional investors add shares of $DECK stock to their portfolio, and 373 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,050,759 shares (-39.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $416,488,645
- AMF TJANSTEPENSION AB removed 900,351 shares (-94.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $182,852,284
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 725,913 shares (-70.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $147,425,671
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 625,633 shares (-96.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,059,805
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 597,743 shares (+204.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $121,395,625
- MAN GROUP PLC removed 539,375 shares (-47.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,541,668
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 521,712 shares (-40.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,954,490
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$DECK Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DECK stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DECK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.