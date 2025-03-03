Insider Sale: Director at $DECK Sells 4,824 Shares

David Powers, a director at $DECK, sold 4,824 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $668,124. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 256,553 shares of this class of $DECK stock.

$DECK Insider Trading Activity

$DECK insiders have traded $DECK stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DECK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID POWERS has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 60,912 shares for an estimated $12,978,087 .

. CAROTI STEFANO (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,274 shares for an estimated $5,609,795 .

. THOMAS GARCIA (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $3,155,040

STEVEN J. FASCHING (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $3,073,380 .

. BONITA C. STEWART has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,500 shares for an estimated $2,417,706 .

. MARCO ELLERKER (President, Global Marketplace) sold 5,667 shares for an estimated $992,858

ANNE SPANGENBERG (President, Fashion Lifestyle) sold 3,882 shares for an estimated $723,721

ANGELA OGBECHIE (Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold 1,278 shares for an estimated $208,616

MAHA SALEH IBRAHIM has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 350 shares for an estimated $103,492.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DECK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 432 institutional investors add shares of $DECK stock to their portfolio, and 373 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DECK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DECK stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DECK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.