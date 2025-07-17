Insider Sale: Director at $DDOG Sells 1,700 Shares

Shardul Shah, a director at $DDOG, sold 1,700 shares of the company on 07-15-2025 for an estimated $237,743. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 386,505 shares of this class of $DDOG stock.

$DDOG Insider Trading Activity

$DDOG insiders have traded $DDOG stock on the open market 147 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 147 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DDOG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OLIVIER POMEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 43 sales selling 745,526 shares for an estimated $88,725,779 .

. ALEXIS LE-QUOC (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 722,845 shares for an estimated $83,693,152 .

. AMIT AGARWAL has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 283,225 shares for an estimated $33,536,277 .

. MATTHEW JACOBSON has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 233,990 shares for an estimated $25,168,963 .

. DAVID M OBSTLER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 147,771 shares for an estimated $18,430,772 .

. ADAM BLITZER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 81,824 shares for an estimated $9,477,338 .

. SEAN MICHAEL WALTERS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 62,752 shares for an estimated $7,589,601 .

. SHARDUL SHAH has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 39,588 shares for an estimated $4,922,190 .

. KERRY ACOCELLA (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,637 shares for an estimated $1,932,598 .

. DAVID GALLOREESE (Chief People Officer) sold 10,216 shares for an estimated $1,193,647

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DDOG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 502 institutional investors add shares of $DDOG stock to their portfolio, and 456 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DDOG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DDOG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DDOG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 06/11.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$DDOG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DDOG in the last several months. We have seen 15 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/16/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/11/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DDOG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DDOG forecast page.

$DDOG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DDOG recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $DDOG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $171.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $165.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a target price of $145.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $165.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Howard Ma from Guggenheim set a target price of $105.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Koji Ikeda from B of A Securities set a target price of $175.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Brad Reback from Stifel set a target price of $135.0 on 06/26/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.