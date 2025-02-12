Insider Sale: Director at $DCOM Sells 25,000 Shares

KENNETH J MAHON, a director at $DCOM, sold 25,000 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $817,285. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 256,880 shares of this class of $DCOM stock.
$DCOM Insider Trading Activity
$DCOM insiders have traded $DCOM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DCOM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. BASSWOOD purchased 29,000 shares for an estimated $928,000
- KENNETH J MAHON sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $817,285
- MICHAEL FEGAN (Chief Technology & Ops Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $71,513
$DCOM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $DCOM stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,271,303 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,073,497
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 501,042 shares (+8.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,399,525
- BROWN ADVISORY INC added 301,394 shares (+40.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,680,147
- STIEVEN CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.P. added 287,195 shares (+86.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,826,938
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 263,225 shares (+120.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,580,880
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 256,466 shares (+10.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,882,482
- NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND added 225,227 shares (+433.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,922,351
