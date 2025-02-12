Insider Sale: Director at $DCOM Sells 25,000 Shares

KENNETH J MAHON, a director at $DCOM, sold 25,000 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $817,285. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 256,880 shares of this class of $DCOM stock.

$DCOM Insider Trading Activity

$DCOM insiders have traded $DCOM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DCOM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. BASSWOOD purchased 29,000 shares for an estimated $928,000

KENNETH J MAHON sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $817,285

MICHAEL FEGAN (Chief Technology & Ops Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $71,513

$DCOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $DCOM stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

