Insider Sale: Director at $DCI Sells 7,000 Shares

WILLARD D OBERTON, a director at $DCI, sold 7,000 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $486,570. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 29,661 shares of this class of $DCI stock.

$DCI Insider Trading Activity

$DCI insiders have traded $DCI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS R SCALF (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 58,000 shares for an estimated $4,005,025 .

. JAMES OWENS sold 18,700 shares for an estimated $1,159,774

WILLARD D OBERTON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,000 shares for an estimated $1,100,010 .

. TRUDY A. RAUTIO sold 14,000 shares for an estimated $946,399

$DCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of $DCI stock to their portfolio, and 299 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

