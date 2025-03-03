Insider Sale: Director at $DBD Sells 1,000 Shares

EMANUEL R PEARLMAN, a director at $DBD, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $43,650. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 40,000 shares of this class of $DBD stock.
$DBD Insider Trading Activity
$DBD insiders have traded $DBD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DBD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WORLD INVESTORS CAPITAL sold 19,842 shares for an estimated $866,103
- FRANK TOBIAS BAUR (EVP of Operational Excellence) purchased 5,310 shares for an estimated $219,965
- EMANUEL R PEARLMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $87,360.
- OCTAVIO MARQUEZ (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,690 shares for an estimated $69,018 and 0 sales.
- THOMAS S TIMKO (EVP, CFO) purchased 360 shares for an estimated $14,670
$DBD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $DBD stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HEIN PARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 693,687 shares (-25.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,856,288
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 350,808 shares (+38.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,098,776
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 278,476 shares (-53.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,985,607
- NORGES BANK removed 182,264 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,844,642
- SKYLANDS CAPITAL, LLC added 162,975 shares (+57.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,014,444
- BEACH POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 156,347 shares (-7.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,729,174
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 153,511 shares (+32.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,607,113
