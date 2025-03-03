Insider Sale: Director at $DBD Sells 1,000 Shares

EMANUEL R PEARLMAN, a director at $DBD, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $43,650. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 40,000 shares of this class of $DBD stock.

$DBD Insider Trading Activity

$DBD insiders have traded $DBD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DBD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WORLD INVESTORS CAPITAL sold 19,842 shares for an estimated $866,103

FRANK TOBIAS BAUR (EVP of Operational Excellence) purchased 5,310 shares for an estimated $219,965

EMANUEL R PEARLMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $87,360 .

. OCTAVIO MARQUEZ (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,690 shares for an estimated $69,018 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. THOMAS S TIMKO (EVP, CFO) purchased 360 shares for an estimated $14,670

$DBD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $DBD stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

