Insider Sale: Director at $CYTK Sells 450 Shares

Robert Arthur Harrington, a director at $CYTK, sold 450 shares of the company on 04-03-2025 for an estimated $17,743. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,658 shares of this class of $CYTK stock.

$CYTK Insider Trading Activity

$CYTK insiders have traded $CYTK stock on the open market 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CYTK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT I BLUM (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 123,361 shares for an estimated $5,524,394 .

. FADY IBRAHAM MALIK (EVP Research & Development) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 62,608 shares for an estimated $3,087,726 .

. ANDREW CALLOS (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 55,001 shares for an estimated $2,431,164 .

. WENDALL WIERENGA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,936 shares for an estimated $305,785 .

. JOHN T HENDERSON sold 1,780 shares for an estimated $89,747

ROBERT ARTHUR HARRINGTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,350 shares for an estimated $55,993.

$CYTK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of $CYTK stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CYTK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CYTK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 11/18/2024

$CYTK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CYTK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CYTK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $67.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $120.0 on 10/17/2024

