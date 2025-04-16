Insider Sale: Director at $CYTK Sells 3,190 Shares

JOHN T HENDERSON, a director at $CYTK, sold 3,190 shares of the company on 04-15-2025 for an estimated $123,325. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 66,348 shares of this class of $CYTK stock.

$CYTK Insider Trading Activity

$CYTK insiders have traded $CYTK stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CYTK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT I BLUM (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 123,361 shares for an estimated $5,430,194 .

. FADY IBRAHAM MALIK (EVP Research & Development) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 57,308 shares for an estimated $2,764,532 .

. ANDREW CALLOS (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 57,887 shares for an estimated $2,534,425 .

. WENDALL WIERENGA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,936 shares for an estimated $305,785 .

. JOHN T HENDERSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,970 shares for an estimated $213,073 .

. ROBERT ARTHUR HARRINGTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,350 shares for an estimated $55,993.

$CYTK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $CYTK stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CYTK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CYTK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 11/18/2024

