Insider Sale: Director at $CYRX Sells 624 Shares

Ramkumar Mandalam, a director at $CYRX, sold 624 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $4,246. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 66,377 shares of this class of $CYRX stock.

$CYRX Insider Trading Activity

$CYRX insiders have traded $CYRX stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CYRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD J ZECCHINI (Chief Digital and Tech Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 52,640 shares for an estimated $359,690 .

. RAMKUMAR MANDALAM has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,334 shares for an estimated $115,020 .

. ROBERT J HARIRI sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $76,250

JERRELL SHELTON (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,773 shares for an estimated $70,114 .

. MARK W SAWICKI (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,024 shares for an estimated $30,250 .

. ROBERT STEFANOVICH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,985 shares for an estimated $23,993.

$CYRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $CYRX stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CYRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CYRX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

$CYRX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CYRX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CYRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $11.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Subbu Nambi from Guggenheim set a target price of $11.0 on 12/19/2024

