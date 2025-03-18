Insider Sale: Director at $CXM Sells 26,053 Shares

Neeraj Agrawal, a director at $CXM, sold 26,053 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $241,771. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 968,306 shares of this class of $CXM stock.

$CXM Insider Trading Activity

$CXM insiders have traded $CXM stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CXM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANISH SARIN (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 32,868 shares for an estimated $299,164 .

. DIANE ADAMS (CHIEF CULTURE & TALENT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 33,278 shares for an estimated $288,724 .

. NEERAJ AGRAWAL sold 26,053 shares for an estimated $241,771

RAGY THOMAS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 21,434 shares for an estimated $192,752 .

. SCOTT MICHAEL HARVEY (CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,503 shares for an estimated $163,995 .

. ARUN PATTABHIRAMAN (CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,876 shares for an estimated $135,400 .

. JACOB SCOTT (GENERAL COUNSEL AND CORP. SEC.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,523 shares for an estimated $41,232.

$CXM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $CXM stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CXM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CXM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/05/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 10/07/2024

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 10/07/2024

$CXM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CXM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CXM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Clark Wright from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $9.5 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $7.0 on 10/07/2024

